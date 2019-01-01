James River Gr Hldgs (NASDAQ:JRVR), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for James River Gr Hldgs
James River Gr Hldgs Questions & Answers
The latest price target for James River Gr Hldgs (NASDAQ: JRVR) was reported by Barclays on May 13, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $25.00 expecting JRVR to fall to within 12 months (a possible -1.38% downside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for James River Gr Hldgs (NASDAQ: JRVR) was provided by Barclays, and James River Gr Hldgs maintained their equal-weight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of James River Gr Hldgs, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for James River Gr Hldgs was filed on May 13, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 13, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest James River Gr Hldgs (JRVR) rating was a maintained with a price target of $22.00 to $25.00. The current price James River Gr Hldgs (JRVR) is trading at is $25.35, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.