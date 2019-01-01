ñol

Nuveen Real Estate Income
(NYSE:JRS)
10.522
0.072[0.69%]
Last update: 11:58AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low10.49 - 10.6
52 Week High/Low9.45 - 12.9
Open / Close10.6 / -
Float / Outstanding28.9M / 28.9M
Vol / Avg.33.6K / 93.2K
Mkt Cap304M
P/E2.4
50d Avg. Price10.98
Div / Yield0.84/8.00%
Payout Ratio17.47
EPS-
Total Float28.9M

Nuveen Real Estate Income (NYSE:JRS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Nuveen Real Estate Income reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Nuveen Real Estate Income using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Nuveen Real Estate Income Questions & Answers

Q
When is Nuveen Real Estate Income (NYSE:JRS) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Nuveen Real Estate Income

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Nuveen Real Estate Income (NYSE:JRS)?
A

There are no earnings for Nuveen Real Estate Income

Q
What were Nuveen Real Estate Income’s (NYSE:JRS) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Nuveen Real Estate Income

