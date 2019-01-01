ñol

Nuveen Real Estate Income
(NYSE:JRS)
10.522
0.072[0.69%]
Last update: 11:58AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low10.49 - 10.6
52 Week High/Low9.45 - 12.9
Open / Close10.6 / -
Float / Outstanding28.9M / 28.9M
Vol / Avg.33.6K / 93.2K
Mkt Cap304M
P/E2.4
50d Avg. Price10.98
Div / Yield0.84/8.00%
Payout Ratio17.47
EPS-
Total Float28.9M

Nuveen Real Estate Income (NYSE:JRS), Dividends

Nuveen Real Estate Income issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Nuveen Real Estate Income generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

7.44%

Annual Dividend

$0.836

Last Dividend

Mar 15

Next Dividend

Jun 14
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Nuveen Real Estate Income Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Nuveen Real Estate Income (JRS) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on June 1, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 14, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Nuveen Real Estate Income (JRS) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Nuveen Real Estate Income ($JRS) will be on July 1, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Nuveen Real Estate Income (JRS) shares by June 15, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Nuveen Real Estate Income (JRS) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Nuveen Real Estate Income (JRS) will be on June 14, 2022 and will be $0.21

Q
What is the dividend yield for Nuveen Real Estate Income (NYSE:JRS)?
A

The most current yield for Nuveen Real Estate Income (JRS) is 7.91% and is payable next on July 1, 2022

