Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Joby Aviation
Joby Aviation Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Joby Aviation (NYSE: JOBY) was reported by Morgan Stanley on May 13, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $12.00 expecting JOBY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 111.83% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Joby Aviation (NYSE: JOBY) was provided by Morgan Stanley, and Joby Aviation maintained their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Joby Aviation, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Joby Aviation was filed on May 13, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 13, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Joby Aviation (JOBY) rating was a maintained with a price target of $16.00 to $12.00. The current price Joby Aviation (JOBY) is trading at is $5.67, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.