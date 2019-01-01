GEE Group (AMEX:JOB), Dividends

GEE Group issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash GEE Group generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
There are no upcoming dividends for GEE Group. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.10 on January 11, 2008.
