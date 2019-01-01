ñol

GEE Group
(AMEX:JOB)
0.6029
0.0029[0.48%]
Last update: 10:12AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low0.57 - 0.6
52 Week High/Low0.39 - 0.69
Open / Close0.59 / -
Float / Outstanding107.9M / 114.1M
Vol / Avg.89.9K / 445.4K
Mkt Cap68.8M
P/E2.22
50d Avg. Price0.58
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.01
Total Float107.9M

GEE Group (AMEX:JOB), Dividends

GEE Group issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash GEE Group generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Dec 14, 2007
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

GEE Group Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next GEE Group (JOB) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for GEE Group. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.10 on January 11, 2008.

Q
What date did I need to own GEE Group (JOB) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for GEE Group (JOB). The last dividend payout was on January 11, 2008 and was $0.10

Q
How much per share is the next GEE Group (JOB) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for GEE Group (JOB). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.10 on January 11, 2008

Q
What is the dividend yield for GEE Group (AMEX:JOB)?
A

GEE Group has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for GEE Group (JOB) was $0.10 and was paid out next on January 11, 2008.

