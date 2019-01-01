ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Juniper Networks
(NYSE:JNPR)
31.125
0.325[1.06%]
Last update: 10:45AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low30.95 - 31.23
52 Week High/Low26.12 - 38.14
Open / Close31.02 / -
Float / Outstanding202.9M / 323.1M
Vol / Avg.269.9K / 4.5M
Mkt Cap10.1B
P/E29.9
50d Avg. Price33.16
Div / Yield0.84/2.73%
Payout Ratio78.64
EPS0.17
Total Float202.9M

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR), Dividends

Juniper Networks issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Juniper Networks generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

2.43%

Annual Dividend

$0.84

Last Dividend

Jun 1
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Juniper Networks Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Juniper Networks (JNPR) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Juniper Networks. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.21 on June 22, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Juniper Networks (JNPR) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Juniper Networks ($JNPR) will be on June 22, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Juniper Networks (JNPR) shares by June 1, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Juniper Networks (JNPR) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Juniper Networks (JNPR) will be on May 31, 2022 and will be $0.21

Q
What is the dividend yield for Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR)?
A

Juniper Networks has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Juniper Networks (JNPR) was $0.21 and was paid out next on June 22, 2022.

Browse dividends on all stocks.