Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/2.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.29 - 0.47
Mkt Cap
314.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.47
Shares
846.2M
Outstanding
Japan Display Inc is engaged in the development, production, and sale of small and medium-sized display devices and related products. Its products are divided into two categories: Mobile Device and Automotive and Non-Mobile. The Mobile Device category includes displays for smartphones, tablets and mobile phone devices. The Automotive and Non-Mobile category includes displays for automotive applications, consumer electronics, and industrial devices as well as income from patents and other sources. The company's business operations span across Europe, Korea, China, Philippines, America, and Hong Kong.

Japan Display Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Japan Display (JNNDF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Japan Display (OTCPK: JNNDF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Japan Display's (JNNDF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Japan Display.

Q

What is the target price for Japan Display (JNNDF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Japan Display

Q

Current Stock Price for Japan Display (JNNDF)?

A

The stock price for Japan Display (OTCPK: JNNDF) is $0.3717 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 17:08:52 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Japan Display (JNNDF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Japan Display.

Q

When is Japan Display (OTCPK:JNNDF) reporting earnings?

A

Japan Display does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Japan Display (JNNDF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Japan Display.

Q

What sector and industry does Japan Display (JNNDF) operate in?

A

Japan Display is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.