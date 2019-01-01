ñol

Johnson Matthey
(OTCPK:JMPLY)
53.49
-0.2225[-0.41%]
Last update: 10:20AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low53.41 - 53.8
52 Week High/Low45.72 - 93.23
Open / Close53.8 / -
Float / Outstanding- / 91.6M
Vol / Avg.2.5K / 9.7K
Mkt Cap4.9B
P/E35.39
50d Avg. Price53.54
Div / Yield1.98/3.68%
Payout Ratio118.63
EPS0
Total Float-

Johnson Matthey (OTC:JMPLY), Dividends

Johnson Matthey issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Johnson Matthey generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Dec 7, 2012
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Johnson Matthey Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Johnson Matthey (JMPLY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Johnson Matthey.

Q
What date did I need to own Johnson Matthey (JMPLY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Johnson Matthey (JMPLY). The last dividend payout was on February 11, 1999 and was $0.17

Q
How much per share is the next Johnson Matthey (JMPLY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Johnson Matthey (JMPLY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.17 on February 11, 1999

Q
What is the dividend yield for Johnson Matthey (OTCPK:JMPLY)?
A

The most current yield for Johnson Matthey (JMPLY) is 0.00% and is payable next on February 11, 1999

