QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Johnson Matthey
(OTCPK:JMPLY)
53.49
-0.2225[-0.41%]
Last update: 10:20AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low53.41 - 53.8
52 Week High/Low45.72 - 93.23
Open / Close53.8 / -
Float / Outstanding- / 91.6M
Vol / Avg.2.5K / 9.7K
Mkt Cap4.9B
P/E35.39
50d Avg. Price53.54
Div / Yield1.98/3.68%
Payout Ratio118.63
EPS0
Total Float-

Johnson Matthey (OTC:JMPLY), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Analyst Ratings for Johnson Matthey

All Ratings (0)

Upgrades (0)

Downgrades (0)

Initiations (0)

date
Upside/Downside
Analyst Firm
Price Target Change
Rating Change
Previous / Current Rating
Get Alert
No Data

Johnson Matthey Questions & Answers

Q
What is the target price for Johnson Matthey (JMPLY)?
A

The latest price target for Johnson Matthey (OTCPK: JMPLY) was reported by Jefferies on March 23, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting JMPLY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q
What is the most recent analyst rating for Johnson Matthey (JMPLY)?
A

The latest analyst rating for Johnson Matthey (OTCPK: JMPLY) was provided by Jefferies, and Johnson Matthey initiated their buy rating.

Q
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Johnson Matthey (JMPLY)?
A

Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Johnson Matthey, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Johnson Matthey was filed on March 23, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 23, 2022.

Q
Is the Analyst Rating Johnson Matthey (JMPLY) correct?
A

While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Johnson Matthey (JMPLY) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Johnson Matthey (JMPLY) is trading at is $53.49, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.

