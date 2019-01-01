Johnson Matthey (OTC:JMPLY), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Johnson Matthey
Johnson Matthey Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Johnson Matthey (OTCPK: JMPLY) was reported by Jefferies on March 23, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting JMPLY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Johnson Matthey (OTCPK: JMPLY) was provided by Jefferies, and Johnson Matthey initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Johnson Matthey, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Johnson Matthey was filed on March 23, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 23, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Johnson Matthey (JMPLY) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Johnson Matthey (JMPLY) is trading at is $53.49, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
