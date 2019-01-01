John Hancock Invts Trust (NYSE:JHI), Dividends

John Hancock Invts Trust issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash John Hancock Invts Trust generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data
Target’s next dividend was announced on June 1, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 10, 2022.
The next dividend payout for John Hancock Invts Trust ($JHI) will be on June 30, 2022. Investors need to be owners of John Hancock Invts Trust (JHI) shares by June 13, 2022
The next dividend for John Hancock Invts Trust (JHI) will be on June 10, 2022 and will be $0.32
The most current yield for John Hancock Invts Trust (JHI) is 8.67% and is payable next on June 30, 2022
Browse dividends on all stocks.