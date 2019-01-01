ñol

John Hancock Invts Trust
(NYSE:JHI)
14.6321
-0.0179[-0.12%]
Last update: 3:41PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low13.88 - 19.6
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding8.8M / 8.8M
Vol / Avg.- / 16.6K
Mkt Cap129.4M
P/E4.97
50d Avg. Price15.62
Div / Yield1.28/8.75%
Payout Ratio48.45
EPS0
Total Float8.8M

John Hancock Invts Trust (NYSE:JHI), Dividends

John Hancock Invts Trust issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash John Hancock Invts Trust generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

8.34%

Annual Dividend

$1.374

Last Dividend

Mar 11

Next Dividend

Jun 10
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

John Hancock Invts Trust Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next John Hancock Invts Trust (JHI) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on June 1, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 10, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own John Hancock Invts Trust (JHI) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for John Hancock Invts Trust ($JHI) will be on June 30, 2022. Investors need to be owners of John Hancock Invts Trust (JHI) shares by June 13, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next John Hancock Invts Trust (JHI) dividend?
A

The next dividend for John Hancock Invts Trust (JHI) will be on June 10, 2022 and will be $0.32

Q
What is the dividend yield for John Hancock Invts Trust (NYSE:JHI)?
A

The most current yield for John Hancock Invts Trust (JHI) is 8.67% and is payable next on June 30, 2022

