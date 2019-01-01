ñol

John Hancock Invts Trust
(NYSE:JHI)
14.6321
-0.0179[-0.12%]
Last update: 3:41PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low13.88 - 19.6
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding8.8M / 8.8M
Vol / Avg.- / 16.6K
Mkt Cap129.4M
P/E4.97
50d Avg. Price15.62
Div / Yield1.28/8.75%
Payout Ratio48.45
EPS0
Total Float8.8M

John Hancock Invts Trust (NYSE:JHI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

John Hancock Invts Trust reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Oct 31)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of John Hancock Invts Trust using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

John Hancock Invts Trust Questions & Answers

Q
When is John Hancock Invts Trust (NYSE:JHI) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for John Hancock Invts Trust

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for John Hancock Invts Trust (NYSE:JHI)?
A

There are no earnings for John Hancock Invts Trust

Q
What were John Hancock Invts Trust’s (NYSE:JHI) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for John Hancock Invts Trust

