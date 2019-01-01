JC Decaux (OTC:JCDXF), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for JC Decaux
JC Decaux Questions & Answers
The latest price target for JC Decaux (OTCPK: JCDXF) was reported by JP Morgan on July 12, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting JCDXF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for JC Decaux (OTCPK: JCDXF) was provided by JP Morgan, and JC Decaux upgraded their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of JC Decaux, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for JC Decaux was filed on July 12, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around July 12, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest JC Decaux (JCDXF) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price JC Decaux (JCDXF) is trading at is $18.70, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
