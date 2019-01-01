ñol

John Bean Tech
(NYSE:JBT)
124.46
0.10[0.08%]
At close: Jun 3
124.36
-0.1000[-0.08%]
PreMarket: 4:16PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low98.57 - 177.56
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding22.9M / 31.8M
Vol / Avg.- / 237.6K
Mkt Cap4B
P/E34.07
50d Avg. Price115.49
Div / Yield0.4/0.32%
Payout Ratio10.96
EPS0.8
Total Float22.9M

John Bean Tech (NYSE:JBT), Dividends

John Bean Tech issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash John Bean Tech generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

0.35%

Annual Dividend

$0.4

Last Dividend

May 26
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

John Bean Tech Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next John Bean Tech (JBT) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for John Bean Tech. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.10 on June 9, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own John Bean Tech (JBT) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for John Bean Tech ($JBT) will be on June 9, 2022. Investors need to be owners of John Bean Tech (JBT) shares by May 26, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next John Bean Tech (JBT) dividend?
A

The next dividend for John Bean Tech (JBT) will be on May 25, 2022 and will be $0.10

Q
What is the dividend yield for John Bean Tech (NYSE:JBT)?
A

John Bean Tech has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for John Bean Tech (JBT) was $0.10 and was paid out next on June 9, 2022.

