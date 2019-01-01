ñol

John B Sanfilippo & Son
(NASDAQ:JBSS)
73.26
00
At close: Jun 3
73.26
00
PreMarket: 4:00PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low71.31 - 93.82
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding7.4M / 11.5M
Vol / Avg.- / 58.9K
Mkt Cap844.4M
P/E14.95
50d Avg. Price79.22
Div / Yield0.7/0.96%
Payout Ratio14.29
EPS1.03
Total Float7.4M

John B Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS), Dividends

John B Sanfilippo & Son issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash John B Sanfilippo & Son generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

0.81%

Annual Dividend

$0.7

Last Dividend

Aug 10
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

John B Sanfilippo & Son Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next John B Sanfilippo & Son (JBSS) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for John B Sanfilippo & Son. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.70 on August 25, 2021.

Q
What date did I need to own John B Sanfilippo & Son (JBSS) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for John B Sanfilippo & Son (JBSS). The last dividend payout was on August 25, 2021 and was $0.70

Q
How much per share is the next John B Sanfilippo & Son (JBSS) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for John B Sanfilippo & Son (JBSS). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.70 on August 25, 2021

Q
What is the dividend yield for John B Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS)?
A

John B Sanfilippo & Son has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for John B Sanfilippo & Son (JBSS) was $0.70 and was paid out next on August 25, 2021.

