JBS
(OTCQX:JBSAY)
14.625
00
At close: Jun 3
14.96
0.3350[2.29%]
PreMarket: 9:03AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low10.83 - 16.8
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 1.1B
Vol / Avg.- / 141.9K
Mkt Cap16.2B
P/E3.62
50d Avg. Price15.33
Div / Yield1.15/7.84%
Payout Ratio30.49
EPS4.58
Total Float-

JBS (OTC:JBSAY), Dividends

JBS issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash JBS generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

May 5, 2010
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
No Data

JBS Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next JBS (JBSAY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for JBS. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.02 on July 8, 2010.

Q
What date did I need to own JBS (JBSAY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for JBS (JBSAY). The last dividend payout was on July 8, 2010 and was $0.02

Q
How much per share is the next JBS (JBSAY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for JBS (JBSAY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.02 on July 8, 2010

Q
What is the dividend yield for JBS (OTCQX:JBSAY)?
A

JBS has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for JBS (JBSAY) was $0.02 and was paid out next on July 8, 2010.

