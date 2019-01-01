Janus Intl Gr (NYSE:JBI), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Janus Intl Gr
Janus Intl Gr Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Janus Intl Gr (NYSE: JBI) was reported by Morgan Stanley on April 7, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $12.00 expecting JBI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 7.91% upside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Janus Intl Gr (NYSE: JBI) was provided by Morgan Stanley, and Janus Intl Gr maintained their equal-weight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Janus Intl Gr, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Janus Intl Gr was filed on April 7, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 7, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Janus Intl Gr (JBI) rating was a maintained with a price target of $13.00 to $12.00. The current price Janus Intl Gr (JBI) is trading at is $11.12, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
