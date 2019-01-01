QQQ
Benzinga - Nov 10, 2021, 12:58PM
Julius Baer was founded in 1890 and expanded significantly in 2005 when it acquired three Swiss private banks and Global Asset Management, or GAM, from its far larger Swiss rival, UBS. In 2009 Baer spun off GAM as a separately listed firm. The acquisition of Merril Lynch's wealth management operations outside of the U.S. in 2012 increased Baer's assets under management by 40% and increased its footprint outside of Europe. Julius Baer is currently the largest pure-play private bank in Switzerland and the third-largest Swiss private bank. Baer provides private banking services principally to individuals in Switzerland and Europe and increasingly in Asia and other emerging markets.

Analyst Ratings

Analyst Ratings

Julius Baer Gruppe Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Julius Baer Gruppe (JBARF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Julius Baer Gruppe (OTCPK: JBARF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Julius Baer Gruppe's (JBARF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Julius Baer Gruppe.

Q

What is the target price for Julius Baer Gruppe (JBARF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Julius Baer Gruppe

Q

Current Stock Price for Julius Baer Gruppe (JBARF)?

A

The stock price for Julius Baer Gruppe (OTCPK: JBARF) is $62.13 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 14:51:28 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Julius Baer Gruppe (JBARF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Julius Baer Gruppe.

Q

When is Julius Baer Gruppe (OTCPK:JBARF) reporting earnings?

A

Julius Baer Gruppe does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Julius Baer Gruppe (JBARF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Julius Baer Gruppe.

Q

What sector and industry does Julius Baer Gruppe (JBARF) operate in?

A

Julius Baer Gruppe is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.