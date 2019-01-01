ñol

Julius Baer Gruppe
(OTCPK:JBARF)
51.34
00
At close: Jun 2
61.6478
10.3078[20.08%]
PreMarket: 8:15AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low45.95 - 68.1
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 213.2M
Vol / Avg.- / 1.1K
Mkt Cap10.9B
P/E9.77
50d Avg. Price50.19
Div / Yield2.73/5.32%
Payout Ratio34.58
EPS-
Total Float-

Julius Baer Gruppe (OTC:JBARF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Julius Baer Gruppe reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Julius Baer Gruppe using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Julius Baer Gruppe Questions & Answers

Q
When is Julius Baer Gruppe (OTCPK:JBARF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Julius Baer Gruppe

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Julius Baer Gruppe (OTCPK:JBARF)?
A

There are no earnings for Julius Baer Gruppe

Q
What were Julius Baer Gruppe’s (OTCPK:JBARF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Julius Baer Gruppe

