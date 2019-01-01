QQQ
Jasmine International PCL invests in telecommunications companies. It operates through Broadband Internet, Telecommunications network and service provider, Provision design and installation of telecommunications systems and other segments. Broadband Internet is involved with the provision of Internet services and is responsible for the majority of overall company revenue. The telecommunications network and service provider segment earns revenue through the provision of marine services and submarine optical fiber maintenance services and satellite communications. The Provision design and installation of telecommunications systems segment provides equipment sourcing, design, and installation of telecommunications and IT systems. Geographically the activates are carried out through Thailand.

Jasmine International Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Jasmine International (JASUF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Jasmine International (OTCPK: JASUF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Jasmine International's (JASUF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Jasmine International.

Q

What is the target price for Jasmine International (JASUF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Jasmine International

Q

Current Stock Price for Jasmine International (JASUF)?

A

The stock price for Jasmine International (OTCPK: JASUF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Jasmine International (JASUF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Jasmine International.

Q

When is Jasmine International (OTCPK:JASUF) reporting earnings?

A

Jasmine International does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Jasmine International (JASUF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Jasmine International.

Q

What sector and industry does Jasmine International (JASUF) operate in?

A

Jasmine International is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.