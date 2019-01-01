Jasmine International PCL invests in telecommunications companies. It operates through Broadband Internet, Telecommunications network and service provider, Provision design and installation of telecommunications systems and other segments. Broadband Internet is involved with the provision of Internet services and is responsible for the majority of overall company revenue. The telecommunications network and service provider segment earns revenue through the provision of marine services and submarine optical fiber maintenance services and satellite communications. The Provision design and installation of telecommunications systems segment provides equipment sourcing, design, and installation of telecommunications and IT systems. Geographically the activates are carried out through Thailand.