Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 9
EPS
$-0.400
Quarterly Revenue
$2.6M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$2.6M
Earnings History
Jaguar Health Questions & Answers
When is Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) reporting earnings?
Jaguar Health (JAGX) is scheduled to report earnings on August 12, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 9, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX)?
The Actual EPS was $-378.00, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were Jaguar Health’s (NASDAQ:JAGX) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $896.5K, which beat the estimate of $0K.
