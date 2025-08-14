Earnings Scheduled For August 14, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Sunlands Technology STG is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• TORM TRMD is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $208.19 million.

• ZEEKR Intelligent Tech ZK is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Welltower WELL is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $1.25 billion.

• Tapestry TPR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $1.68 billion.

• MBX Biosciences MBX is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.71 per share on revenue of $2.63 million.

• Dillard's DDS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.50 per share on revenue of $1.52 billion.

• AIRO Group Holdings AIRO is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.35 per share on revenue of $13.91 million.

• Applied Industrial Techs AIT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.62 per share on revenue of $1.18 billion.

• Advanced Flower Capital AFCG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $7.98 million.

• Advance Auto Parts AAP is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $1.98 billion.

• Cycurion CYCU is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Eco Wave Power Global WAVE is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $100 thousand.

• Xcel Brands XELB is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.51 per share on revenue of $1.84 million.

• Acuren TIC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $308.40 million.

• Birkenstock Holding BIRK is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $739.49 million.

• Air Industries AIRI is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $12.00 million.

• Jaguar Health JAGX is projected to report quarterly loss at $7.13 per share on revenue of $3.27 million.

• Weibo WB is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $441.27 million.

• Evaxion EVAX is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Fennec Pharmaceuticals FENC is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $9.53 million.

• Palvella Therapeutics PVLA is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• FitLife Brands FTLF is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $16.12 million.

• Gorilla Tech Gr GRRR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $20.50 million.

• Traws Pharma TRAW is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• NICE NICE is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.76 per share on revenue of $713.49 million.

• Protalix BioTherapeutics PLX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $13.51 million.

• Lifeward LFWD is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $6.56 million.

• Canaan CAN is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $96.55 million.

• 22nd Century Group XXII is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Cellectar Biosciences CLRB is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Xunlei XNET is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• BioLine Rx BLRX is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.46 per share on revenue of $608 thousand.

• CSP CSPI is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• BK Technologies BKTI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $19.70 million.

• Innovative Solns ISSC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $19.16 million.

• Nuwellis NUWE is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.45 per share on revenue of $2.20 million.

• NextPlat NXPL is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary XLY is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• AIM ImmunoTech AIM is likely to report quarterly loss at $8.00 per share on revenue of $78.22 million.

• Edible Garden EDBL is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.74 per share on revenue of $4.48 million.

• Interactive Strength TRNR is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• LM Funding America LMFA is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.52 per share on revenue of $1.92 million.

• Deere DE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $4.60 per share on revenue of $10.30 billion.

• Aebi Schmidt Holding AEBI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $212.74 million.

• Vipshop Holdings VIPS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $3.59 billion.

• Eltek ELTK is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• MediWound MDWD is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.56 per share on revenue of $5.65 million.

• SuperCom SPCB is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $6.46 million.

• Synergy CHC SNYR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $10.80 million.

• NetEase NTES is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.85 per share on revenue of $3.86 billion.

• Youdao DAO is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Sow Good SOWG is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Data Storage DTST is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $6.20 million.

• MiNK Therapeutics INKT is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• NeuroOne Medical Tech NMTC is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• SpartanNash SPTN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $2.29 billion.

• PAVmed PAVM is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $10 thousand.

• JD.com JD is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $46.93 billion.

• Amcor AMCR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $5.17 billion.

• McGraw Hill MH is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Allot ALLT is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $22.90 million.

• Bragg Gaming Group BRAG is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• First Majestic Silver AG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $387.25 million.

• Chicago Atlantic BDC LIEN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $13.10 million.

• Gambling.com Gr GAMB is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $38.90 million.

• Rockwell Medical RMTI is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $16.15 million.

• Cellebrite DI CLBT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $112.30 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Sadot Group SDOT is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.32 per share on revenue of $189.90 million.

• XWELL XWEL is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Milestone Scientific MLSS is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $2.60 million.

• Nu Holdings NU is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $3.67 billion.

• DeFi Technologies DEFT is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Credicorp BAP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $5.73 per share on revenue of $1.55 billion.

• Applied Mat AMAT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.35 per share on revenue of $7.21 billion.

• Digi Power X DGXX is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.35 per share on revenue of $9.52 million.

• Sigma Lithium SGML is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $45.40 million.

• BRF BRFS is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Cosan CSAN is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• MDxHealth MDXH is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $25.10 million.

• Flexible Solutions Intl FSI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $11.61 million.

• Arrive AI ARAI is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• iPath Series B Carbon Exchange-Traded Notes GRN is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Siyata Mobile SYTA is likely to report quarterly loss at $2.22 per share on revenue of $4.13 million.

• Innventure INV is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $688 thousand.

• cbdMD YCBD is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• AmpliTech Group AMPG is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $4.40 million.

• Newton Golf NWTG is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $1.54 million.

• Cia Energetica DE Minas CIG is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Bridgeline Digital BLIN is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $3.95 million.

• Omeros OMER is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.55 per share on revenue of $312 thousand.

• TOMI Environmental Solns TOMZ is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $1.77 million.

• Bionano Genomics BNGO is likely to report quarterly loss at $2.87 per share on revenue of $6.56 million.

• Quantum Computing QUBT is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $100 thousand.

• Bit Digital BTBT is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $25.86 million.

• BIT Mining BTCM is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $9.22 million.

• Beam Glb BEEM is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.29 per share on revenue of $7.31 million.

• Nutex Health NUTX is projected to report quarterly loss at $5.43 per share on revenue of $176.47 million.

• VolitionRX VNRX is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $357 thousand.

• GameSquare Holdings GAME is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $26.61 million.

• Talphera TLPH is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• ESS Tech GWH is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.88 per share on revenue of $2.40 million.

• SanDisk SNDK is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $1.82 billion.

• Wrap Technologies WRAP is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Cineverse CNVS is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Banzai International BNZI is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.20 per share on revenue of $4.00 million.

• Sidus Space SIDU is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Unusual Machines UMAC is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $1.93 million.

• Tivic Health Systems TIVC is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Venu Holding VENU is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $5.82 million.

• Super League Enterprise SLE is expected to report quarterly loss at $7.40 per share on revenue of $2.84 million.

• Duos Technologies Group DUOT is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $4.94 million.

• Dare Bioscience DARE is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.57 per share on revenue of $312 thousand.

• TMC The Metals Co TMC is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• SWK Holdings SWKH is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Celcuity CELC is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• ClearSign Technologies CLIR is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $642 thousand.

• KULR Technology Group KULR is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $3.45 million.

• Globant GLOB is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.38 per share on revenue of $613.27 million.

• SUNation Energy SUNE is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Cibus CBUS is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.47 per share on revenue of $1.15 million.

• Oxbridge Re Holdings OXBR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $1.10 million.

• Shimmick SHIM is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $116.36 million.

• Starz Entertainment STRZ is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $327.28 million.

• Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF PRN is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.55 per share on revenue of $4.73 million.

• Profound Medical PROF is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.41 per share on revenue of $4.02 million.

• Comstock LODE is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $826 thousand.

• Dragonfly Energy Hldgs DFLI is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.29 per share on revenue of $14.68 million.

• Beeline Holdings BLNE is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.47 per share on revenue of $2.30 million.

• Alpha Cognition ACOG is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.51 per share on revenue of $2.03 million.

• Qfin Holdings QFIN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.79 per share on revenue of $641.75 million.

• Nuvve Holding NVVE is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Elutia ELUT is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• AuthID AUID is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• ZSPACE ZSPC is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $7.59 million.

• Vuzix VUZI is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• P3 Health Partners PIII is likely to report quarterly loss at $3.29 per share on revenue of $360.92 million.

• Co-Diagnostics CODX is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $300 thousand.

• Strattec Security STRT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $143.51 million.

• Origin Materials ORGN is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Pioneer Power Solutions PPSI is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $6.89 million.

• Intchains Gr ICG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $104.89 million.

• WidePoint WYY is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $39.93 million.

• Genasys GNSS is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $9.75 million.

• Blaize Holdings BZAI is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $2.11 million.

• Kore Group Holdings KORE is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.49 per share on revenue of $70.30 million.

• Nano Nuclear Energy NNE is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Digimarc DMRC is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $8.20 million.

• Venus Concept VERO is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• RenovoRx RNXT is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $288 thousand.

• Evolv Technologies EVLV is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $30.27 million.

• ImmuCell ICCC is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

