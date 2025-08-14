August 14, 2025 4:32 AM 18 min read

Earnings Scheduled For August 14, 2025

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Sunlands Technology STG is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• TORM TRMD is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $208.19 million.

• ZEEKR Intelligent Tech ZK is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Welltower WELL is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $1.25 billion.

• Tapestry TPR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $1.68 billion.

• MBX Biosciences MBX is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.71 per share on revenue of $2.63 million.

• Dillard's DDS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.50 per share on revenue of $1.52 billion.

• AIRO Group Holdings AIRO is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.35 per share on revenue of $13.91 million.

• Applied Industrial Techs AIT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.62 per share on revenue of $1.18 billion.

• Advanced Flower Capital AFCG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $7.98 million.

• Advance Auto Parts AAP is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $1.98 billion.

• Cycurion CYCU is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Eco Wave Power Global WAVE is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $100 thousand.

• Xcel Brands XELB is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.51 per share on revenue of $1.84 million.

• Acuren TIC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $308.40 million.

• Birkenstock Holding BIRK is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $739.49 million.

• Air Industries AIRI is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $12.00 million.

• Jaguar Health JAGX is projected to report quarterly loss at $7.13 per share on revenue of $3.27 million.

• Weibo WB is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $441.27 million.

• Evaxion EVAX is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Fennec Pharmaceuticals FENC is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $9.53 million.

• Palvella Therapeutics PVLA is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• FitLife Brands FTLF is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $16.12 million.

• Gorilla Tech Gr GRRR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $20.50 million.

• Traws Pharma TRAW is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• NICE NICE is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.76 per share on revenue of $713.49 million.

• Protalix BioTherapeutics PLX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $13.51 million.

• Lifeward LFWD is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $6.56 million.

• Canaan CAN is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $96.55 million.

• 22nd Century Group XXII is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Cellectar Biosciences CLRB is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Xunlei XNET is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• BioLine Rx BLRX is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.46 per share on revenue of $608 thousand.

• CSP CSPI is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• BK Technologies BKTI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $19.70 million.

• Innovative Solns ISSC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $19.16 million.

• Nuwellis NUWE is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.45 per share on revenue of $2.20 million.

• NextPlat NXPL is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary XLY is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• AIM ImmunoTech AIM is likely to report quarterly loss at $8.00 per share on revenue of $78.22 million.

• Edible Garden EDBL is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.74 per share on revenue of $4.48 million.

• Interactive Strength TRNR is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• LM Funding America LMFA is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.52 per share on revenue of $1.92 million.

• Deere DE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $4.60 per share on revenue of $10.30 billion.

• Aebi Schmidt Holding AEBI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $212.74 million.

• Vipshop Holdings VIPS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $3.59 billion.

• Eltek ELTK is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• MediWound MDWD is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.56 per share on revenue of $5.65 million.

• SuperCom SPCB is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $6.46 million.

• Synergy CHC SNYR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $10.80 million.

• NetEase NTES is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.85 per share on revenue of $3.86 billion.

• Youdao DAO is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Sow Good SOWG is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Data Storage DTST is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $6.20 million.

• MiNK Therapeutics INKT is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• NeuroOne Medical Tech NMTC is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• SpartanNash SPTN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $2.29 billion.

• PAVmed PAVM is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $10 thousand.

• JD.com JD is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $46.93 billion.

• Amcor AMCR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $5.17 billion.

• McGraw Hill MH is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Allot ALLT is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $22.90 million.

• Bragg Gaming Group BRAG is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• First Majestic Silver AG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $387.25 million.

• Chicago Atlantic BDC LIEN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $13.10 million.

• Gambling.com Gr GAMB is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $38.90 million.

• Rockwell Medical RMTI is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $16.15 million.

• Cellebrite DI CLBT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $112.30 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Sadot Group SDOT is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.32 per share on revenue of $189.90 million.

• XWELL XWEL is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Milestone Scientific MLSS is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $2.60 million.

• Nu Holdings NU is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $3.67 billion.

• DeFi Technologies DEFT is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Credicorp BAP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $5.73 per share on revenue of $1.55 billion.

• Applied Mat AMAT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.35 per share on revenue of $7.21 billion.

• Digi Power X DGXX is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.35 per share on revenue of $9.52 million.

• Sigma Lithium SGML is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $45.40 million.

• BRF BRFS is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Cosan CSAN is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• MDxHealth MDXH is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $25.10 million.

• Flexible Solutions Intl FSI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $11.61 million.

• Arrive AI ARAI is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• iPath Series B Carbon Exchange-Traded Notes GRN is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Siyata Mobile SYTA is likely to report quarterly loss at $2.22 per share on revenue of $4.13 million.

• Innventure INV is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $688 thousand.

• cbdMD YCBD is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• AmpliTech Group AMPG is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $4.40 million.

• Newton Golf NWTG is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $1.54 million.

• Cia Energetica DE Minas CIG is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Bridgeline Digital BLIN is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $3.95 million.

• Omeros OMER is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.55 per share on revenue of $312 thousand.

• TOMI Environmental Solns TOMZ is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $1.77 million.

• Bionano Genomics BNGO is likely to report quarterly loss at $2.87 per share on revenue of $6.56 million.

• Quantum Computing QUBT is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $100 thousand.

• Bit Digital BTBT is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $25.86 million.

• BIT Mining BTCM is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $9.22 million.

• Beam Glb BEEM is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.29 per share on revenue of $7.31 million.

• Nutex Health NUTX is projected to report quarterly loss at $5.43 per share on revenue of $176.47 million.

• VolitionRX VNRX is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $357 thousand.

• GameSquare Holdings GAME is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $26.61 million.

• Talphera TLPH is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• ESS Tech GWH is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.88 per share on revenue of $2.40 million.

• SanDisk SNDK is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $1.82 billion.

• Wrap Technologies WRAP is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Cineverse CNVS is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Banzai International BNZI is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.20 per share on revenue of $4.00 million.

• Sidus Space SIDU is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Unusual Machines UMAC is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $1.93 million.

• Tivic Health Systems TIVC is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Venu Holding VENU is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $5.82 million.

• Super League Enterprise SLE is expected to report quarterly loss at $7.40 per share on revenue of $2.84 million.

• Duos Technologies Group DUOT is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $4.94 million.

• Dare Bioscience DARE is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.57 per share on revenue of $312 thousand.

• TMC The Metals Co TMC is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• SWK Holdings SWKH is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Celcuity CELC is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• ClearSign Technologies CLIR is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $642 thousand.

• KULR Technology Group KULR is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $3.45 million.

• Globant GLOB is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.38 per share on revenue of $613.27 million.

• SUNation Energy SUNE is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Cibus CBUS is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.47 per share on revenue of $1.15 million.

• Oxbridge Re Holdings OXBR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $1.10 million.

• Shimmick SHIM is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $116.36 million.

• Starz Entertainment STRZ is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $327.28 million.

• Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF PRN is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.55 per share on revenue of $4.73 million.

• Profound Medical PROF is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.41 per share on revenue of $4.02 million.

• Comstock LODE is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $826 thousand.

• Dragonfly Energy Hldgs DFLI is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.29 per share on revenue of $14.68 million.

• Beeline Holdings BLNE is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.47 per share on revenue of $2.30 million.

• Alpha Cognition ACOG is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.51 per share on revenue of $2.03 million.

• Qfin Holdings QFIN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.79 per share on revenue of $641.75 million.

• Nuvve Holding NVVE is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Elutia ELUT is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• AuthID AUID is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• ZSPACE ZSPC is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $7.59 million.

• Vuzix VUZI is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• P3 Health Partners PIII is likely to report quarterly loss at $3.29 per share on revenue of $360.92 million.

• Co-Diagnostics CODX is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $300 thousand.

• Strattec Security STRT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $143.51 million.

• Origin Materials ORGN is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Pioneer Power Solutions PPSI is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $6.89 million.

• Intchains Gr ICG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $104.89 million.

• WidePoint WYY is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $39.93 million.

• Genasys GNSS is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $9.75 million.

• Blaize Holdings BZAI is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $2.11 million.

• Kore Group Holdings KORE is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.49 per share on revenue of $70.30 million.

• Nano Nuclear Energy NNE is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Digimarc DMRC is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $8.20 million.

• Venus Concept VERO is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• RenovoRx RNXT is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $288 thousand.

• Evolv Technologies EVLV is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $30.27 million.

• ImmuCell ICCC is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

AAP Logo
AAPAdvance Auto Parts Inc
$62.431.00%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
65.27
Growth
6.42
Quality
N/A
Value
73.91
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
ACOG Logo
ACOGAlpha Cognition Inc
$9.09-9.01%
AEBI Logo
AEBIAebi Schmidt Holding AG
$11.98-1.72%
AFCG Logo
AFCGAdvanced Flower Capital Inc
$4.621.32%
AG Logo
AGFirst Majestic Silver Corp
$8.91-0.34%
AIM Logo
AIMAIM ImmunoTech Inc
$2.701.06%
AIRI Logo
AIRIAir Industries Group
$3.30-2.08%
AIRO Logo
AIROAIRO Group Holdings Inc
$23.086.16%
AIT Logo
AITApplied Industrial Technologies Inc
$275.72-%
ALLT Logo
ALLTAllot Ltd
$7.94-0.13%
AMAT Logo
AMATApplied Materials Inc
$190.200.09%
AMCR Logo
AMCRAmcor PLC
$9.980.40%
AMPG Logo
AMPGAmpliTech Group Inc
$3.62-1.09%
ARAI Logo
ARAIArrive AI Inc
$6.76-0.15%
AUID Logo
AUIDAuthID Inc
$4.305.91%
BAP Logo
BAPCredicorp Ltd
$249.37-%
BEEM Logo
BEEMBeam Global
$2.36-2.48%
BIRK Logo
BIRKBirkenstock Holding PLC
$51.502.53%
BKTI Logo
BKTIBK Technologies Corp
$43.991.27%
BLIN Logo
BLINBridgeline Digital Inc
$1.50-2.60%
BLNE Logo
BLNEBeeline Holdings Inc
$2.041.49%
BLRX Logo
BLRXBioLine Rx Ltd
$3.94-%
BNGO Logo
BNGOBionano Genomics Inc
$3.312.16%
BNZI Logo
BNZIBanzai International Inc
$3.982.05%
BRAG Logo
BRAGBragg Gaming Group Inc
$3.901.83%
BRFS Logo
BRFSBRF SA
$3.551.43%
BTBT Logo
BTBTBit Digital Inc
$3.17-%
BTCM Logo
BTCMBIT Mining Ltd
$3.68-3.66%
BZAI Logo
BZAIBlaize Holdings Inc
$3.883.74%
CAN Logo
CANCanaan Inc
$0.8000-1.88%
CBUS Logo
CBUSCibus Inc
$1.441.41%
CELC Logo
CELCCelcuity Inc
$52.34-0.06%
CIG Logo
CIGCia Energetica DE Minas Gerais - Cemig
$1.980.51%
CLBT Logo
CLBTCellebrite DI Ltd
$14.010.14%
CLIR Logo
CLIRClearSign Technologies Corp
$0.59982.51%
CLRB Logo
CLRBCellectar Biosciences Inc
$4.501.79%