Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/8.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
19 - 33.06
Mkt Cap
98.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
33.47
EPS
0.27
Shares
3.8M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 19, 2022, 9:06AM
Benzinga - Nov 18, 2021, 3:08PM
Benzinga - Nov 4, 2021, 4:30PM
Benzinga - Aug 5, 2021, 5:01PM
Benzinga - Mar 4, 2021, 4:05PM
Issuer Direct Corp is a communications and compliance company. It primarily focuses on the needs of corporate issuers. It provides disclosure management solutions, shareholder communications tools, and cloud-based compliance technologies. The company serves a diverse range of client base in the financial services industry, including brokerage firms, banks, mutual funds, accounting and the legal communities. Its current brands and products include the following: Issuer Direct, Accesswire, Investor Network, Blueprint, Classify, iProxy Direct, iR Direct and annual report service. Its primary geographic markets are North America and Europe of which North America contributes the vast majority of total revenue.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-03
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Issuer Direct Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Issuer Direct (ISDR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Issuer Direct (AMEX: ISDR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Issuer Direct's (ISDR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Issuer Direct.

Q

What is the target price for Issuer Direct (ISDR) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Issuer Direct

Q

Current Stock Price for Issuer Direct (ISDR)?

A

The stock price for Issuer Direct (AMEX: ISDR) is $26.01 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:19:15 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Issuer Direct (ISDR) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on August 13, 2018 to stockholders of record on July 24, 2018.

Q

When is Issuer Direct (AMEX:ISDR) reporting earnings?

A

Issuer Direct’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Issuer Direct (ISDR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Issuer Direct.

Q

What sector and industry does Issuer Direct (ISDR) operate in?

A

Issuer Direct is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.