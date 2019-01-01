Issuer Direct Corp is a communications and compliance company. It primarily focuses on the needs of corporate issuers. It provides disclosure management solutions, shareholder communications tools, and cloud-based compliance technologies. The company serves a diverse range of client base in the financial services industry, including brokerage firms, banks, mutual funds, accounting and the legal communities. Its current brands and products include the following: Issuer Direct, Accesswire, Investor Network, Blueprint, Classify, iProxy Direct, iR Direct and annual report service. Its primary geographic markets are North America and Europe of which North America contributes the vast majority of total revenue.