IHS Markit, Issuer Direct Join Forces For Advanced Investor, Public Relations Solutions
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 18, 2021 3:08pm   Comments
  • IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE: INFO) and Issuer Direct Corp (NYSE: ISDR) to collaborate through a strategic alliance for a premier suite of Webhosting, Webcasting, and News Distribution products. Deal terms were not disclosed.
  • "This collaboration is a natural next step in support of our Investor Relations clients," said Kelly McGeehan, Head of Issuer Solutions at IHS Markit.
  • The partnership will give IHS Markit the ability to provide customers with access to a comprehensive communications platform of news distribution, web hosting, design, and webcasting.
  • "Today's announced a partnership with Issuer Direct will enable our clients to communicate results to the market more efficiently," McGeehan added.
  • Price Action: INFO shares are trading higher by 0.25% at $130.57, while ISDR is higher by 4.76% at $28.81 on the last check Thursday.

