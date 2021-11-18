IHS Markit, Issuer Direct Join Forces For Advanced Investor, Public Relations Solutions
- IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE: INFO) and Issuer Direct Corp (NYSE: ISDR) to collaborate through a strategic alliance for a premier suite of Webhosting, Webcasting, and News Distribution products. Deal terms were not disclosed.
- "This collaboration is a natural next step in support of our Investor Relations clients," said Kelly McGeehan, Head of Issuer Solutions at IHS Markit.
- The partnership will give IHS Markit the ability to provide customers with access to a comprehensive communications platform of news distribution, web hosting, design, and webcasting.
- "Today's announced a partnership with Issuer Direct will enable our clients to communicate results to the market more efficiently," McGeehan added.
- Price Action: INFO shares are trading higher by 0.25% at $130.57, while ISDR is higher by 4.76% at $28.81 on the last check Thursday.
