Why Is Allena Pharmaceuticals Jumping By 207%? 45 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers
- Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ALNA jumped 207% to $0.3650 after the company announced it has terminated its previously announced at-the-market offering.
- Brickell Biotech, Inc. BBI gained 119% to $0.2550.
- HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. HTGM jumped 29.6% to $1.0891. HTG Molecular Diagnostics highlighted a publication in Frontiers Medicine.
- Akouos, Inc. AKUS surged 29% to $6.35.
- Iterum Therapeutics plc ITRM gained 29% to $0.2520.
- 2U, Inc. TWOU gained 25% to $11.62. Indian online education provider Byju’s offered to buy 2U for $15 a share in cash, valuing the edtech company at more than $1 billion, reported Bloomberg, citing a person familiar with the matter.
- Agenus Inc. AGEN surged 23% to $2.2750. Agenus announced expanded data from the Phase 1b study of botensilimab and balstilimab in patients with microsatellite stable colorectal cancer.
- Revelation Biosciences, Inc. REVB shares rose 21.4% to $0.5980. Revelation Biosciences recently announced completion of dosing for Phase 1b CLEAR clinical study of REVTx-99b for the treatment of allergic rhinitis.
- Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. TRVI shares gained 20.5% to $2.4350 after the company announced positive results from its Phase 2b/3 PRISM trial of Haduvio in treating prurigo nodularis, a chronic disease characterized by severe pruritus and the presence of nodules, lesions, and excoriations.
- Integrated Media Technology Limited IMTE shares gained 20.5% to $3.4850.
- Athersys, Inc. ATHX gained 18.4% to $0.3105.
- Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. AKBA shares jumped 16% to $0.4065.
- AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. ADTH gained 14.8% to $2.87.
- G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd GMVD shares surged 13.6% to $0.60.
- Exicure, Inc. XCUR surged 13.3% to $0.1450.
- Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. SLGL gained 12.7% to $5.09.
- Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. CBIO gained 11.5% to $1.6850. Catalyst Biosciences announced plan to distribute cash to stockholders.
- Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. BLPH surged 9.2% to $1.54.
- LiveOne, Inc. LVO rose 5.8% to $0.8037 after reporting better-than-expected Q4 results.
- Beyond Air, Inc. XAIR rose 5.2% to $6.09 after the company posted a narrower FY22 loss. The FDA also approved Beyond Air’s LungFit PH to treat term and near-term neonates with hypoxic respiratory failure (often referred to as persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn or PPHN).
Losers
- Aspen Aerogels, Inc. ASPN shares dipped 37.8% to $9.15 following news of a $225 million offering by the company. The offering follows news earlier in June of reduced 2022 bottom-line guidance by the Aspen Aerogels.
- Agile Therapeutics, Inc. AGRX fell 27% to $1.7650. Agile Therapeutics filed for offering of up to 15.7 million shares.
- Icosavax, Inc. ICVX fell 25.8% to $6.25 after the company announced interim results from its Phase 1/1b clinical trial of IVX-121, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) F antigen, in young and older adults.
- Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. ALRN dipped 25% to $0.3065 as the company announced interim data from its Phase 1b chemoprotection trial of patients with advanced p53-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) undergoing treatment with first-line carboplatin plus pemetrexed with or without immune checkpoint inhibitors.
- Endo International plc ENDP fell 22.5% to $0.5499. Endo International shares jumped 85% on Tuesday in possible reaction to the recent overturning of Roe v Wade. The company's Paladin Labs subsidiary produces Plan B pills.
- Heliogen, Inc. HLGN dipped 21.4% to $1.9650.
- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. BBBY dropped 20.7% to $5.18 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
- ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. TBLT fell 19.8% to $2.2850.
- Evofem Biosciences, Inc. EVFM dipped 19.6% to $0.8601. Evofem Biosciences recently announced an agreement with a pharmacy benefit manager.
- Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. GROV fell 17.8% to $3.88.
- Quhuo Limited QH fell 16% to $0.3515.
- Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. LYT dropped 16% to $5.88.
- Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. TENX dropped 15.7% to $0.2990.
- CNFinance Holdings Limited CNF fell 15.3% to $2.72.
- Carnival plc CUK shares fell 15.2% to $7.97 after Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with an Underweight rating and lowered its price target from $13 to $7.
- Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. LIND fell 15.2% to $7.62.
- IDEX Biometrics ASA IDBA dropped 14.5% to $9.50.
- Revlon, Inc. REV shares fell 14.1% to $4.75 after dipping 17% on Tuesday. Reliance Industries recently, in a press release, declined comment on rumor of Revlon takeover interest.
- Pagaya Technologies Ltd. PGY dipped 12.4% to $4.66.
- Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. TENX fell 11.8% to $0.3130 after dropping around 8% on Tuesday.
- Wallbox N.V. WBX dipped 11.3% to $9.27.
- Issuer Direct Corporation ISDR dropped 10.6% to $21.64.
- Upstart Holdings, Inc. UPST shares fell 10.1% to $32.24 after declining around 8% on Tuesday.
- InflaRx N.V. IFRX fell 7.2% to $1.4111. InflaRx shares jumped over 40% on Tuesday after the FDA granted the company Orphan Drug Designation for the treatment of pyoderma gangrenosum.
- Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. CRXT shares fell 5.8% to $0.4050. Clarus Therapeutics recently filed prospectus relates to the offer and sale by selling securityholder of up to 1.3 million shares of common stock.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: Mid-Day MoversTop GainersNewsPenny StocksSmall CapIntraday UpdateMarketsMoversTrading Ideas