iRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
Earnings Recap
iRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 29, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
iRadimed beat estimated earnings by 10.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.22 versus an estimate of $0.2.
Revenue was up $3.09 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.12 which was followed by a 23.66% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at iRadimed's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.21
|0.17
|0.09
|0.10
|EPS Actual
|0.33
|0.23
|0.14
|0.13
|Revenue Estimate
|11.63M
|10.40M
|8.46M
|8.56M
|Revenue Actual
|11.87M
|10.91M
|9.81M
|9.22M
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Earnings History
iRadimed Questions & Answers
iRadimed (IRMD) is scheduled to report earnings on July 29, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 29, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $0.06, which beat the estimate of $0.01.
The Actual Revenue was $5.5M, which beat the estimate of $5.4M.
