iRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

The latest price target for iRadimed (NASDAQ: IRMD) was reported by Roth Capital on August 2, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $36.00 expecting IRMD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 6.86% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for iRadimed (NASDAQ: IRMD) was provided by Roth Capital, and iRadimed maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of iRadimed, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for iRadimed was filed on August 2, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around August 2, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest iRadimed (IRMD) rating was a maintained with a price target of $32.00 to $36.00. The current price iRadimed (IRMD) is trading at is $33.69, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
