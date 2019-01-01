Intralot SA is a Greece-based company which acts as a gaming solutions supplier and operator. It provides an integrated portfolio of gaming systems and products solutions & services addressing all gaming verticals such as lottery, betting, Interactive and VLT. The company's business portfolio includes gaming solutions, lottery operations, betting management. It is also engaged in offering a range of marketing services including support and marketing campaigns for various lottery games. The company manages its business in four geographical segments namely European Union, Other Europe, America and Other Countries. The company generates its revenue from rendering technical services to lotteries, designing, organization and management of games, advertising and sales promotion.