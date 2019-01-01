Intralot (OTC:IRLTY), Dividends

Intralot issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Intralot generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data
There are no upcoming dividends for Intralot.
There are no upcoming dividends for Intralot.
The next dividend for Intralot (IRLTY) will be on May 24, 2012 and will be $0.30
There are no upcoming dividends for Intralot.
Browse dividends on all stocks.