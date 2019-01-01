ñol

Intralot
(OTCEM:IRLTY)
0.70
00
At close: Dec 21
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.16 - 0.7
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 148.5M
Vol / Avg.- / -
Mkt Cap104M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.42
Total Float-

Intralot (OTC:IRLTY), Dividends

Intralot issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Intralot generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Intralot Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Intralot (IRLTY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Intralot.

Q
What date did I need to own Intralot (IRLTY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Intralot.

Q
How much per share is the next Intralot (IRLTY) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Intralot (IRLTY) will be on May 24, 2012 and will be $0.30

Q
What is the dividend yield for Intralot (OTCEM:IRLTY)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Intralot.

