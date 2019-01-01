Iridex (NASDAQ:IRIX), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Iridex
Iridex Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Iridex (NASDAQ: IRIX) was reported by Roth Capital on May 12, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $11.00 expecting IRIX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 280.62% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Iridex (NASDAQ: IRIX) was provided by Roth Capital, and Iridex maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Iridex, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Iridex was filed on May 12, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 12, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Iridex (IRIX) rating was a maintained with a price target of $9.00 to $11.00. The current price Iridex (IRIX) is trading at is $2.89, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
