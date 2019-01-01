Iridex (NASDAQ:IRIX), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Iridex (NASDAQ:IRIX) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Iridex beat estimated earnings by 6.25%, reporting an EPS of $-0.15 versus an estimate of $-0.16.

Revenue was up $1.43 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 6.18% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Iridex's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.11 -0.14 -0.15 -0.14 EPS Actual -0.15 -0.14 -0.07 -0.14 Revenue Estimate 14.69M 11.90M 11.61M 9.90M Revenue Actual 15.25M 13.26M 13.43M 11.96M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.