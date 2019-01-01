Iridex (NASDAQ:IRIX), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
Earnings Recap
Iridex (NASDAQ:IRIX) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Iridex beat estimated earnings by 6.25%, reporting an EPS of $-0.15 versus an estimate of $-0.16.
Revenue was up $1.43 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 6.18% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Iridex's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.11
|-0.14
|-0.15
|-0.14
|EPS Actual
|-0.15
|-0.14
|-0.07
|-0.14
|Revenue Estimate
|14.69M
|11.90M
|11.61M
|9.90M
|Revenue Actual
|15.25M
|13.26M
|13.43M
|11.96M
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.11
|-0.14
|-0.15
|-0.14
|EPS Actual
|-0.15
|-0.14
|-0.07
|-0.14
|Revenue Estimate
|14.69M
|11.90M
|11.61M
|9.90M
|Revenue Actual
|15.25M
|13.26M
|13.43M
|11.96M
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Iridex using advanced sorting and filters.
Iridex Questions & Answers
Iridex (IRIX) is scheduled to report earnings on August 11, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 12, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $-0.24, which missed the estimate of $-0.12.
The Actual Revenue was $10M, which missed the estimate of $11.3M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.