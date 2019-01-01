QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.2K
Div / Yield
1.07/2.44%
52 Wk
41.95 - 46.3
Mkt Cap
1.9B
Payout Ratio
22.56
Open
-
P/E
9.68
EPS
0
Shares
43.9M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Ipsos SA is a French market research and consulting firm. The company conducts research in advertising, media, technology, government, and consumer businesses. It uses opinion polls, company surveys, and customer relationship management to help its clients. In addition, Ipsos collects and processes data to measure the impact of marketing and business activities. The majority of the company's revenue is derived from Europe, although operations in the Americas and Asia have grown via acquisitions. Some of the company's largest acquisitions include Mori from the United Kingdom and Reid from Canada.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Ipsos Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Ipsos (IPSOF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ipsos (OTCPK: IPSOF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Ipsos's (IPSOF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Ipsos.

Q

What is the target price for Ipsos (IPSOF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Ipsos (OTCPK: IPSOF) was reported by Exane BNP Paribas on September 18, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting IPSOF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Ipsos (IPSOF)?

A

The stock price for Ipsos (OTCPK: IPSOF) is $43.75 last updated Wed Dec 08 2021 17:16:22 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ipsos (IPSOF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ipsos.

Q

When is Ipsos (OTCPK:IPSOF) reporting earnings?

A

Ipsos does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Ipsos (IPSOF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ipsos.

Q

What sector and industry does Ipsos (IPSOF) operate in?

A

Ipsos is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.