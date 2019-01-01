|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Ipsos (OTCPK: IPSOF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Ipsos.
The latest price target for Ipsos (OTCPK: IPSOF) was reported by Exane BNP Paribas on September 18, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting IPSOF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Ipsos (OTCPK: IPSOF) is $43.75 last updated Wed Dec 08 2021 17:16:22 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Ipsos.
Ipsos does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Ipsos.
Ipsos is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.