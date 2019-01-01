Ipsos (OTC:IPSOF), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Ipsos
Ipsos Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Ipsos (OTCPK: IPSOF) was reported by Exane BNP Paribas on September 18, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting IPSOF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Ipsos (OTCPK: IPSOF) was provided by Exane BNP Paribas, and Ipsos upgraded their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Ipsos, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Ipsos was filed on September 18, 2019 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around September 18, 2020.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Ipsos (IPSOF) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Ipsos (IPSOF) is trading at is $43.75, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.