Innate Pharma SA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company is engaged in discovering and developing first-in-class therapeutic antibodies that harness the innate immune system to improve cancer treatment and clinical outcomes for patients. It specializes in immuno-oncology, a new therapeutic field that is changing cancer treatment by mobilizing the power of the body's immune system to recognize and kill cancer cells. The company's revenue results from payments received to research, collaboration, and licensing agreements signed with pharmaceutical companies. Its product pipeline includes lacutamab, monalizumab, IPH5201, avdoralimab, and others.

Innate Pharma Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Innate Pharma (IPHYF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Innate Pharma (OTCPK: IPHYF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Innate Pharma's (IPHYF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Innate Pharma.

Q

What is the target price for Innate Pharma (IPHYF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Innate Pharma

Q

Current Stock Price for Innate Pharma (IPHYF)?

A

The stock price for Innate Pharma (OTCPK: IPHYF) is $3.61 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 18:32:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Innate Pharma (IPHYF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Innate Pharma.

Q

When is Innate Pharma (OTCPK:IPHYF) reporting earnings?

A

Innate Pharma does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Innate Pharma (IPHYF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Innate Pharma.

Q

What sector and industry does Innate Pharma (IPHYF) operate in?

A

Innate Pharma is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.