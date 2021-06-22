Innate Pharma's Lacutamab Shows Clinical Responses In KIR3DL2-Expressing Mycosis Fungoides Patients
- Innate Pharma SA (NASDAQ: IPHA) has announced preliminary data from the mycosis fungoides (MF) cohort of the Phase 2 TELLOMAK clinical trial, evaluating lacutamab.
- Data were shared at the International Conference on Malignant Lymphoma.
- Lacutamab demonstrated clinical responses in patients with MF that express KIR3DL2 (cohort 2), reaching the pre-determined threshold to advance to stage 2.
- As of May 10, data cutoff in the KIR3DL2-expressing cohort (n=17), complete (n=1), partial (n=3), and unconfirmed partial (n=2) global responses were observed.
- Following the data cutoff, the two unconfirmed partial responses have been confirmed.
- The company plans to initiate a peripheral T-cell lymphoma program for lacutamab. A Phase 1b monotherapy study is expected to start mid-year, and an investigator-sponsored combination study is expected in the second half of this year.
- Lacutamab demonstrated a favorable safety profile. Mild-moderate treatment-related adverse events (AE) were observed, with one patient (out of 36) experiencing a severe AE.
- No relevant skin toxicities were observed.
- Innate will provide additional information on these results tomorrow in an investor event scheduled for 8:00 a.m. ET.
- Price Action: IPHA shares are down 0.54% at $3.72 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.
