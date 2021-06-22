 Skip to main content

Innate Pharma's Lacutamab Shows Clinical Responses In KIR3DL2-Expressing Mycosis Fungoides Patients

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 22, 2021 9:32am   Comments
  • Innate Pharma SA (NASDAQ: IPHA) has announced preliminary data from the mycosis fungoides (MF) cohort of the Phase 2 TELLOMAK clinical trial, evaluating lacutamab.
  • Data were shared at the International Conference on Malignant Lymphoma.
  • Lacutamab demonstrated clinical responses in patients with MF that express KIR3DL2 (cohort 2), reaching the pre-determined threshold to advance to stage 2.
  • As of May 10, data cutoff in the KIR3DL2-expressing cohort (n=17), complete (n=1), partial (n=3), and unconfirmed partial (n=2) global responses were observed. 
  • Following the data cutoff, the two unconfirmed partial responses have been confirmed.
  • The company plans to initiate a peripheral T-cell lymphoma program for lacutamab. A Phase 1b monotherapy study is expected to start mid-year, and an investigator-sponsored combination study is expected in the second half of this year.
  • Lacutamab demonstrated a favorable safety profile. Mild-moderate treatment-related adverse events (AE) were observed, with one patient (out of 36) experiencing a severe AE. 
  • No relevant skin toxicities were observed.
  • Innate will provide additional information on these results tomorrow in an investor event scheduled for 8:00 a.m. ET. 
  • Price Action: IPHA shares are down 0.54% at $3.72 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

