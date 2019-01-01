Innate Pharma (OTC:IPHYF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

EPS
–
Quarterly Revenue
–
Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)
–
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Innate Pharma using advanced sorting and filters.
No Data
Innate Pharma Questions & Answers
When is Innate Pharma (OTCPK:IPHYF) reporting earnings?
There are no earnings for Innate Pharma
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Innate Pharma (OTCPK:IPHYF)?
There are no earnings for Innate Pharma
What were Innate Pharma’s (OTCPK:IPHYF) revenues?
There are no earnings for Innate Pharma
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.