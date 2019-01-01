Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Mar 24
EPS
$-0.650
Quarterly Revenue
$28.3M
Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)
–
Earnings History
Innate Pharma Questions & Answers
When is Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) reporting earnings?
Innate Pharma (IPHA) is scheduled to report earnings on September 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on March 24, 2022 for FY.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.36, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were Innate Pharma’s (NASDAQ:IPHA) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $18.9M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
