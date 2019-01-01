Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Innate Pharma
Innate Pharma Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Innate Pharma (NASDAQ: IPHA) was reported by SVB Leerink on May 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $11.00 expecting IPHA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 269.13% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Innate Pharma (NASDAQ: IPHA) was provided by SVB Leerink, and Innate Pharma maintained their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Innate Pharma, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Innate Pharma was filed on May 11, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 11, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Innate Pharma (IPHA) rating was a maintained with a price target of $10.00 to $11.00. The current price Innate Pharma (IPHA) is trading at is $2.98, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
