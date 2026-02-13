IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter results that exceeded Wall Street expectations.
The company posted adjusted earnings of 46 cents per share, topping analysts’ consensus estimate of 20 cents. Net sales rose 17% year over year to $274.47 million, surpassing expectations of $249.45 million, supported by gains in materials processing, medical, and advanced applications.
For the first quarter, IPG expects adjusted EPS of 10–40 cents versus a 20-cent estimate, revenue of $235 million–$265 million versus $243.422 million expected, adjusted EBITDA of $25 million–$40 million, and adjusted gross margin of 37%–39%.
IPG Photonics shares gained 2.3% to trade at $153.73 on Friday.
These analysts made changes to their price targets on IPG Photonics following earnings announcement.
- Raymond James analyst Brian Gesuale downgraded IPG Photonics from Strong Buy to Outperform and raised the price target from $97 to $180.
- Stifel analyst Ruben Roy maintained the stock with a Buy and raised the price target from $92 to $165.
