IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter results that exceeded Wall Street expectations.

The company posted adjusted earnings of 46 cents per share, topping analysts’ consensus estimate of 20 cents. Net sales rose 17% year over year to $274.47 million, surpassing expectations of $249.45 million, supported by gains in materials processing, medical, and advanced applications.

For the first quarter, IPG expects adjusted EPS of 10–40 cents versus a 20-cent estimate, revenue of $235 million–$265 million versus $243.422 million expected, adjusted EBITDA of $25 million–$40 million, and adjusted gross margin of 37%–39%.

IPG Photonics shares gained 2.3% to trade at $153.73 on Friday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on IPG Photonics following earnings announcement.

Raymond James analyst Brian Gesuale downgraded IPG Photonics from Strong Buy to Outperform and raised the price target from $97 to $180.

Stifel analyst Ruben Roy maintained the stock with a Buy and raised the price target from $92 to $165.

Considering buying IPGP stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Photo via Shutterstock