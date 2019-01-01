ñol

Inter Parfums
(NASDAQ:IPAR)
73.50
00
At close: Jun 6
73.19
-0.3100[-0.42%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low67 - 108.35
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding17.9M / 31.8M
Vol / Avg.- / 105.2K
Mkt Cap2.3B
P/E24.66
50d Avg. Price79.81
Div / Yield2/2.72%
Payout Ratio41.95
EPS1.11
Total Float17.9M

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR), Dividends

Inter Parfums issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Inter Parfums generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

2.15%

Annual Dividend

$2.0

Last Dividend

Mar 15

Next Dividend

Jun 14
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
Inter Parfums Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Inter Parfums (IPAR) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on May 10, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 14, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Inter Parfums (IPAR) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Inter Parfums ($IPAR) will be on June 30, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Inter Parfums (IPAR) shares by June 15, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Inter Parfums (IPAR) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Inter Parfums (IPAR) will be on June 14, 2022 and will be $0.50

Q
What is the dividend yield for Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR)?
A

The most current yield for Inter Parfums (IPAR) is 2.54% and is payable next on June 30, 2022

