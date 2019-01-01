Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Inter Parfums
Inter Parfums Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Inter Parfums (NASDAQ: IPAR) was reported by Citigroup on May 16, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $99.00 expecting IPAR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 34.69% upside). 12 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Inter Parfums (NASDAQ: IPAR) was provided by Citigroup, and Inter Parfums upgraded their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Inter Parfums, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Inter Parfums was filed on May 16, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 16, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Inter Parfums (IPAR) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $99.00. The current price Inter Parfums (IPAR) is trading at is $73.50, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
