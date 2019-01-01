QQQ
Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc is a US-based company that is engaged in investing in real estate and financing real estate and real estate-related activities through investments in mortgage loans. The principal business activity of the company is investing in equity interests in real estate through direct equity investments and partnerships and financing real estate and real estate-related activities through investments in mortgage loans. The company's real estate is located in the southwest region of the continental United States.

Income Opportunity Realty Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Income Opportunity Realty (IOR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Income Opportunity Realty (AMEX: IOR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Income Opportunity Realty's (IOR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Income Opportunity Realty.

Q

What is the target price for Income Opportunity Realty (IOR) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Income Opportunity Realty

Q

Current Stock Price for Income Opportunity Realty (IOR)?

A

The stock price for Income Opportunity Realty (AMEX: IOR) is $15.44 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:03:34 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Income Opportunity Realty (IOR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Income Opportunity Realty.

Q

When is Income Opportunity Realty (AMEX:IOR) reporting earnings?

A

Income Opportunity Realty’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 13, 2022.

Q

Is Income Opportunity Realty (IOR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Income Opportunity Realty.

Q

What sector and industry does Income Opportunity Realty (IOR) operate in?

A

Income Opportunity Realty is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.