Income Opportunity Realty (AMEX:IOR), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 13
EPS
$0.150
Quarterly Revenue
$0K
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
–
Earnings History
Income Opportunity Realty Questions & Answers
When is Income Opportunity Realty (AMEX:IOR) reporting earnings?
Income Opportunity Realty (IOR) is scheduled to report earnings on August 12, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 13, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Income Opportunity Realty (AMEX:IOR)?
The Actual EPS was $0.24, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Income Opportunity Realty’s (AMEX:IOR) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $0K, which hit the estimate of $0K.
