Iochpe-Maxion
(OTCPK:IOCJY)
1.25
00
At close: Jun 3
0.648
-0.602[-48.16%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.7 - 1.25
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 454.5M
Vol / Avg.- / 3.4K
Mkt Cap568.1M
P/E4.23
50d Avg. Price0.92
Div / Yield0.03/2.17%
Payout Ratio36.07
EPS0.35
Total Float-

Iochpe-Maxion (OTC:IOCJY), Dividends

Iochpe-Maxion issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Iochpe-Maxion generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

4.09%

Annual Dividend

$0.0737

Last Dividend

Sep 24, 2018
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Iochpe-Maxion Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Iochpe-Maxion (IOCJY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Iochpe-Maxion.

Q
What date did I need to own Iochpe-Maxion (IOCJY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Iochpe-Maxion (IOCJY). The last dividend payout was on October 15, 2018 and was $0.02

Q
How much per share is the next Iochpe-Maxion (IOCJY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Iochpe-Maxion (IOCJY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.02 on October 15, 2018

Q
What is the dividend yield for Iochpe-Maxion (OTCPK:IOCJY)?
A

The most current yield for Iochpe-Maxion (IOCJY) is 0.00% and is payable next on February 23, 2001

