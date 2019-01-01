Inuvo (AMEX:INUV), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Inuvo
Inuvo Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Inuvo (AMEX: INUV) was reported by Maxim Group on February 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $1.25 expecting INUV to rise to within 12 months (a possible 133.51% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Inuvo (AMEX: INUV) was provided by Maxim Group, and Inuvo initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Inuvo, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Inuvo was filed on February 10, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around February 10, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Inuvo (INUV) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $1.25. The current price Inuvo (INUV) is trading at is $0.54, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
