Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
World Fuel Services Corp is a global fuel logistics, transaction management, and payment-processing company that provides management solutions to companies in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. Through its three segments, the company offers fuel, lubricants, and crude oil to a diverse customer base. To aid customers with price-management, the company may enter into derivative contracts to mitigate the risk of market price fluctuations. World Fuel Services also offers fuel management, procurement of fuel, card payment solutions, and a host of other services in each of its segments. Through a global supplier network of third-party suppliers, the company is able to harvest a significant portion of its revenue from participants in the aviation industry.

World Fuel Services Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy World Fuel Services (INT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of World Fuel Services (NYSE: INT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are World Fuel Services's (INT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for World Fuel Services (INT) stock?

A

The latest price target for World Fuel Services (NYSE: INT) was reported by B of A Securities on January 20, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting INT to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for World Fuel Services (INT)?

A

The stock price for World Fuel Services (NYSE: INT) is $27.65 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does World Fuel Services (INT) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 7, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 16, 2021.

Q

When is World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) reporting earnings?

A

World Fuel Services’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is World Fuel Services (INT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for World Fuel Services.

Q

What sector and industry does World Fuel Services (INT) operate in?

A

World Fuel Services is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the NYSE.