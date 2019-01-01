World Fuel Services Corp is a global fuel logistics, transaction management, and payment-processing company that provides management solutions to companies in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. Through its three segments, the company offers fuel, lubricants, and crude oil to a diverse customer base. To aid customers with price-management, the company may enter into derivative contracts to mitigate the risk of market price fluctuations. World Fuel Services also offers fuel management, procurement of fuel, card payment solutions, and a host of other services in each of its segments. Through a global supplier network of third-party suppliers, the company is able to harvest a significant portion of its revenue from participants in the aviation industry.