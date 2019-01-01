ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
InnovAge Holding
(NASDAQ:INNV)
5.13
-0.15[-2.84%]
At close: Jun 6
5.13
00
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low5.1 - 5.62
52 Week High/Low3.46 - 23.6
Open / Close5.29 / 5.13
Float / Outstanding19M / 135.5M
Vol / Avg.79.9K / 180.3K
Mkt Cap695.2M
P/E46.64
50d Avg. Price5.46
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.02
Total Float19M

InnovAge Holding (NASDAQ:INNV), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

InnovAge Holding reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 10

EPS

$-0.020

Quarterly Revenue

$177.4M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$177.4M

Earnings Recap

InnovAge Holding (NASDAQ:INNV) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

InnovAge Holding missed estimated earnings by 300.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.02 versus an estimate of $0.01.

Revenue was up $21.05 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 16.94% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at InnovAge Holding's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021
EPS Estimate 0.04 0.05 0.06 -0.10
EPS Actual 0.04 0.06 0.05 -0.09
Revenue Estimate 174.11M 171.37M 161.03M 157.21M
Revenue Actual 175.35M 173.07M 171.62M 156.31M

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021
EPS Estimate 0.04 0.05 0.06 -0.10
EPS Actual 0.04 0.06 0.05 -0.09
Revenue Estimate 174.11M 171.37M 161.03M 157.21M
Revenue Actual 175.35M 173.07M 171.62M 156.31M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of InnovAge Holding using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

InnovAge Holding Questions & Answers

Q
When is InnovAge Holding (NASDAQ:INNV) reporting earnings?
A

InnovAge Holding (INNV) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 10, 2022 for Q3.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for InnovAge Holding (NASDAQ:INNV)?
A

InnovAge Holding (INNV) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 10, 2021 for Q3 and the Actual EPS was $-0.09, which beat the estimate of $-0.10.

Q
What were InnovAge Holding’s (NASDAQ:INNV) revenues?
A

InnovAge Holding (INNV) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 10, 2021 for Q3 and the Actual Revenue was $156.3M, which missed the estimate of $157.2M.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.