InnovAge Holding (NASDAQ:INNV), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

InnovAge Holding (NASDAQ:INNV) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Earnings

InnovAge Holding missed estimated earnings by 300.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.02 versus an estimate of $0.01.

Revenue was up $21.05 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 16.94% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at InnovAge Holding's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate 0.04 0.05 0.06 -0.10 EPS Actual 0.04 0.06 0.05 -0.09 Revenue Estimate 174.11M 171.37M 161.03M 157.21M Revenue Actual 175.35M 173.07M 171.62M 156.31M

