InnovAge Holding (NASDAQ:INNV), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for InnovAge Holding
InnovAge Holding Questions & Answers
The latest price target for InnovAge Holding (NASDAQ: INNV) was reported by Baird on May 16, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $5.00 expecting INNV to fall to within 12 months (a possible -2.53% downside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for InnovAge Holding (NASDAQ: INNV) was provided by Baird, and InnovAge Holding downgraded their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of InnovAge Holding, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for InnovAge Holding was filed on May 16, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 16, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest InnovAge Holding (INNV) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $6.00 to $5.00. The current price InnovAge Holding (INNV) is trading at is $5.13, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
