Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
INDUS Realty Trust Inc is a real estate company. The company is engaged in developing, managing and leasing industrial properties, and to a lesser extent, office/flex properties. The major developments include industrial parks, Carolina Tradeport, New England Tradeport, and Lehigh Valley.

INDUS Realty Trust Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy INDUS Realty Trust (INDT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ: INDT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are INDUS Realty Trust's (INDT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for INDUS Realty Trust (INDT) stock?

A

The latest price target for INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ: INDT) was reported by Aegis Capital on December 8, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 89.00 expecting INDT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 16.98% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for INDUS Realty Trust (INDT)?

A

The stock price for INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ: INDT) is $76.08 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does INDUS Realty Trust (INDT) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 14, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 29, 2021.

Q

When is INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) reporting earnings?

A

INDUS Realty Trust’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is INDUS Realty Trust (INDT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for INDUS Realty Trust.

Q

What sector and industry does INDUS Realty Trust (INDT) operate in?

A

INDUS Realty Trust is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.