|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-09
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-07
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ: INDT) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in INDUS Realty Trust’s space includes: Innovative Industrial (NYSE:IIPR), Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG), LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP), Industrial Logistics (NASDAQ:ILPT) and Prologis (NYSE:PLD).
The latest price target for INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ: INDT) was reported by Aegis Capital on December 8, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 89.00 expecting INDT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 16.98% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ: INDT) is $76.08 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 14, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 29, 2021.
INDUS Realty Trust’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for INDUS Realty Trust.
INDUS Realty Trust is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.