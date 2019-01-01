QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Nifty India Financials ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nifty India Financials ETF (INDF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nifty India Financials ETF (ARCA: INDF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Nifty India Financials ETF's (INDF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nifty India Financials ETF.

Q

What is the target price for Nifty India Financials ETF (INDF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nifty India Financials ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for Nifty India Financials ETF (INDF)?

A

The stock price for Nifty India Financials ETF (ARCA: INDF) is $33.8001 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 19:04:41 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Nifty India Financials ETF (INDF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 2, 2018 to stockholders of record on June 26, 2018.

Q

When is Nifty India Financials ETF (ARCA:INDF) reporting earnings?

A

Nifty India Financials ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nifty India Financials ETF (INDF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nifty India Financials ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does Nifty India Financials ETF (INDF) operate in?

A

Nifty India Financials ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.