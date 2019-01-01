Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Immunome
Immunome Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Immunome (NASDAQ: IMNM) was reported by Cantor Fitzgerald on October 29, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $35.00 expecting IMNM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 788.32% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Immunome (NASDAQ: IMNM) was provided by Cantor Fitzgerald, and Immunome initiated their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Immunome, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Immunome was filed on October 29, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around October 29, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Immunome (IMNM) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $35.00. The current price Immunome (IMNM) is trading at is $3.94, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
